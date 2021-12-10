The purpose of this position:

We’re looking for a Digital Marketing Coordinator to join the Screenworks team who is self-motivated, passionate and will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day execution of our digital marketing and communications plans. The core focus will be on managing our website content, social media platforms and email channels. The role will be multifaceted and requires an individual that has previous experience in digital marketing and content creation. You will be creating email templates and sending email blasts to members, managing numerous digital campaigns and creating content for social media channels and our website. The role is also responsible for supporting the office administration needs of the Screenworks team. Ideal candidates for this role will be creative and innovative, multimedia savvy, well-organised, and excellent writers and communicators.

Position summary:

Screenworks’ Digital Marketing Coordinator is an important role that will work collaboratively within our team on the delivery of Screenworks’ digital marketing and communications strategies. In this role, you will oversee the deliverables and timelines of all aspects of our digital marketing and communications, coordinate with all necessary stakeholders and providers, and ensure that each marketing and communications component is professionally delivered on time and on budget. You will need to be highly organised, adaptable and able to prioritise tasks while working collaboratively as part of a high-functioning professional team, along with being an excellent communicator, responsible, trustworthy, hardworking, committed, detailed and looking for a long-term role in a fast-growing supportive company. Previous experience working in a digital marketing and communications position is essential. Experience working in the screen or creative industries would be highly advantageous but not absolutely essential.

Position responsibilities & duties: