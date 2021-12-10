An exciting opportunity to work with Australia’s regional screen industry organisation to deliver digital marketing and communications for a wide range of programs.
Position Title: Digital Marketing Coordinator
Position type and remuneration:
Casual position, approx. 26 hours per week working either from Screenworks’ Ballina office or potential to work remotely, with flexible options available (subject to approval by the CEO). The position is being offered at $32 per hour including casual loading, plus superannuation.
About Screenworks:
Screenworks is a growing screen industry service provider based in Ballina NSW that delivers professional development and networking opportunities and services for film & TV content creators and workers living in regional Australia. We’re a non-profit registered charity with over 20 years’ experience and have an exceptional reputation for helping regional people overcome challenges by connecting them to opportunities in the industry.
The purpose of this position:
We’re looking for a Digital Marketing Coordinator to join the Screenworks team who is self-motivated, passionate and will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day execution of our digital marketing and communications plans. The core focus will be on managing our website content, social media platforms and email channels.
The role will be multifaceted and requires an individual that has previous experience in digital marketing and content creation. You will be creating email templates and sending email blasts to members, managing numerous digital campaigns and creating content for social media channels and our website. The role is also responsible for supporting the office administration needs of the Screenworks team.
Ideal candidates for this role will be creative and innovative, multimedia savvy, well-organised, and excellent writers and communicators.
Position summary:
Screenworks’ Digital Marketing Coordinator is an important role that will work collaboratively within our team on the delivery of Screenworks’ digital marketing and communications strategies.
In this role, you will oversee the deliverables and timelines of all aspects of our digital marketing and communications, coordinate with all necessary stakeholders and providers, and ensure that each marketing and communications component is professionally delivered on time and on budget.
You will need to be highly organised, adaptable and able to prioritise tasks while working collaboratively as part of a high-functioning professional team, along with being an excellent communicator, responsible, trustworthy, hardworking, committed, detailed and looking for a long-term role in a fast-growing supportive company.
Previous experience working in a digital marketing and communications position is essential. Experience working in the screen or creative industries would be highly advantageous but not absolutely essential.
Position responsibilities & duties:
Reporting to the CEO and working closely with other members of the Screenworks’ team (in particular, the Projects Manager and Industry Development Manager) and key stakeholders, the duties of this position include:
- Plan and execute all digital marketing campaigns, in addition to measuring and reporting on campaigns;
- Create engaging EDMs and reporting on the delivery and engagement of EDMs;
- Create social media content and manage social media posts and scheduled calendar;
- Develop and execute social media campaigns;
- Increase followers and engagement across all channels;
- Continually update website information;
- Provide verbal and written updates, information & data to the CEO for project meetings and regular reports as required;
- Complete any necessary administrative tasks, such as research and email; and
- Perform other relevant duties to assist with the delivery of projects and services offered by Screenworks.
As these projects and initiatives are screen industry related, it is expected that the individual in this role will maintain a broad knowledge of the screen industry and contacts.
It is expected that candidates will:
- Have a collaborative working style and team-player attitude, along with a positive approach;
- Be able to work independently with little supervision and highly motivated with a strong work ethic to deliver quality projects, programs and customer service in the organisation;
- Be reliable, trustworthy and committed to the team’s success; and
- Represent the organisation in an honest, ethical and professional way.
We’re looking for diverse candidates
Screenworks is an equal opportunity employer, committed to building an inclusive and diverse workplace that supports innovation and leadership.
Screenworks encourages applications from people who live in regional Australia, First Nations People, people of culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, and people from the LGBTIQA+ community. If you need assistance or support applying for this position, please contact us at ceo@screenworks.com.au or 0400 301 230.
Who to contact about this position
All enquiries should be directed to Screenworks CEO, Ken Crouch via email – ceo@screenworks.com.au
For people who are deaf or have a hearing or speech impairment, we welcome you to use the National Relay Service (NRS):
- TTY users – phone 133 677 then ask for (02) 6681 1188
- Speak and Listen (speech-to-speech relay) users – phone 1300 555 727 then ask for (02) 6681 1188
- Internet relay users – visit the National Relay Service website and ask then ask for (02) 6681 1188
How To Apply
All candidates should provide a cover letter detailing their suitability for this position, responding to each of the following:
- Provide details of their previous experience working on digital marketing and communications where they were required to demonstrate an ability to understand and deliver on the position responsibilities and duties set out above;
- Provide an example of a previous role where they used exceptional communication and interpersonal skills in a high-volume, deadline-driven work environment; and
- List their experience using Office Suite and Google Suite (Google Docs, Sheets, Forms, etc) and any other computer skills/software relevant to the position requirements including web analytics tools (eg Google Analytics)
If you think you have what it takes and this role sounds like the perfect role that you have been waiting for, please submit BOTH the following via email to ceo@screenworks.com.au:
- your current resume detailing your previous roles; AND
- a cover letter detailing your suitability for this position that responds to each of the dot points above (under “How To Apply”).